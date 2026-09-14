Saudi and US Leaders Vie for Solutions Amid Houthi Escalation

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held discussions with U.S. Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper about regional developments. This comes as tensions with Yemen's Houthis rise. The Crown Prince sought military help from President Trump, who declined direct strikes but agreed to intelligence and targeting support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:22 IST
Saudi and US Leaders Vie for Solutions Amid Houthi Escalation
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in crucial discussions with U.S. Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Jeddah, focusing on regional tensions with Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The meeting followed reports that the Crown Prince sought military assistance from former President Donald Trump, who refused direct strikes but offered intelligence sharing and targeting support.

The heightened aggressions from the Houthis, involving attacks on Saudi infrastructure and advancements near key shipping routes, have intensified regional conflicts and stirred anxiety over global shipping and oil exports.

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