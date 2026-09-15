Kim Jong Un's Pledge for Deeper Ties with Russia and China

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has expressed his intention to enhance collaboration with Russia, according to a message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The statement, reported by state media KCNA, signifies Pyongyang's commitment to widening cooperation with Moscow based on a foundation of friendship and mutual support.

Kim acknowledged Putin's congratulatory remarks on North Korea's 78th foundation anniversary, affirming his unwavering support for Russia's endeavors, which he portrayed as a 'sacred war' to protect national and international security interests. This declaration marks a notable alignment with Russia amidst its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Simultaneously, Kim assured Chinese President Xi Jinping of strengthened ties between North Korea and China, as part of a commitment to advancing their socialist objectives. These declarations illustrate the growing alignment of Pyongyang with both Moscow and Beijing as they celebrate North Korea's founding day.