Kim Jong Un's Pledge for Deeper Ties with Russia and China
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un committed to enhancing collaboration with Russia in a message to President Vladimir Putin, expressing support for Russia's efforts in Ukraine. The ties between Moscow and Pyongyang have intensified with increased military cooperation. Kim also promised to strengthen relations with China.
North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has expressed his intention to enhance collaboration with Russia, according to a message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The statement, reported by state media KCNA, signifies Pyongyang's commitment to widening cooperation with Moscow based on a foundation of friendship and mutual support.
Kim acknowledged Putin's congratulatory remarks on North Korea's 78th foundation anniversary, affirming his unwavering support for Russia's endeavors, which he portrayed as a 'sacred war' to protect national and international security interests. This declaration marks a notable alignment with Russia amidst its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Simultaneously, Kim assured Chinese President Xi Jinping of strengthened ties between North Korea and China, as part of a commitment to advancing their socialist objectives. These declarations illustrate the growing alignment of Pyongyang with both Moscow and Beijing as they celebrate North Korea's founding day.