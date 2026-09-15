Market Jitters: Tech Stocks Slide Amid Rising Oil Prices and Treasury Yields

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday due to rising oil prices, high Treasury yields, and AI demand uncertainties. Major tech stocks fell, driven by calls for AI development slowdowns and rate hike expectations. Persistent inflation fears and rising Treasury yields further pressured the market, heightening investor anxiety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 14:24 IST
Market Jitters: Tech Stocks Slide Amid Rising Oil Prices and Treasury Yields
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U.S. stock index futures experienced a downturn on Tuesday, reflecting investor apprehensions caused by climbing crude oil prices and elevated Treasury yields. Key tech stocks, including Alphabet and Microsoft, each declined by more than 1% in premarket trading, influenced by ongoing uncertainties in AI demand.

Swelling anxiety in the market was partly fueled by appeals from major AI firms for a deceleration in technology advancements, amid safety concerns. Coupled with existing inflation worries and the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate hikes, these factors have contributed to market fragility, casting a shadow on equity ventures.

Treasury yields soared to their highest since 2007, further undermining stock appeal as investors brace for potential continued rate increases. Meanwhile, oil prices surged amid persistent Middle Eastern conflicts, exacerbating inflationary pressures, according to Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.

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