Pipes Deliberately Disrupt Rail Services in Netherlands

Train services in the central and northern parts of the Netherlands faced significant disruption on Tuesday morning. The cause was attributed to pipes deliberately attached to the railway tracks, according to ProRail, the country's infrastructure operator.

Approximately 20 incidents of such disturbances were reported, with NOS, a Dutch broadcaster, capturing images of long, thin pipes being removed from the tracks. ProRail stated these acts appear to be deliberate, though the individuals responsible and their motives remain unidentified. National police are currently investigating the situation.

This disruption has not only impacted rail travel but has also affected road traffic, as several level crossings were forced to remain closed, prolonging the chaos. ProRail was unable to provide a timeline for when services might return to normal operations.