Dollar Dominance: Euro Suffers as Oil Prices Soar and Fed Rate Hike Looms

The euro declined against a stronger U.S. dollar, as surging oil prices and rising Treasury yields bolstered expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike. The euro slipped near one-month lows, with the dollar benefiting from market dynamics and geopolitical tensions contributing to heightened energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 14:29 IST
Dollar Dominance: Euro Suffers as Oil Prices Soar and Fed Rate Hike Looms
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The euro slumped to a one-month low against a robust U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as oil prices soared and boosted Treasury yields. This development strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates imminently.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level since 2007, climbing by 7.2 basis points to reach 5.03% on the day. With surging oil prices, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, markets are almost certain of a Fed rate increase on Wednesday, with a 94% probability according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The euro's dip to $1.153 reflects broader dollar strength, as global currency markets adjust to prospective rate hikes in the U.S. and other major economies. Global FX strategist Francesco Pesole views the likely Fed move as positive for the dollar, while future monetary policy adjustments remain a significant focus for investors worldwide.

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