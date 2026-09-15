Samba Reunited: Coutinho Joins Neymar at Santos

Philippe Coutinho, the Brazilian football star, has officially joined Santos to reunite with Neymar, his former national teammate. The Brazilian first division club confirmed this move on Monday. Coutinho previously played for Liverpool and spent time at Barcelona, securing two LaLiga titles with the latter.

Despite never having shared the pitch at club level, the two athletes expressed excitement about playing together. Santos released a video capturing the heartfelt moment Coutinho entered the dressing room greeted by Neymar. In the video, Neymar expressed his disbelief, stating, 'If it's a dream, I don't want to wake up.'

Neymar, who recently retired from international football after Brazil's World Cup exit, has been back at Santos since last year. Meanwhile, Coutinho returned to his boyhood club, Vasco da Gama, in 2024 but departed earlier this year. Both players are eager to make up for lost time at their former club.