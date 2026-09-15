Diplomatic Crossfire: U.S. Officials Injured in Eswatini Operation

Two U.S. government officials were accidentally shot by Eswatini's defense force during an anti-smuggling operation. The Eswatini government is investigating the incident, maintaining communication with the U.S. The incident reveals tensions in their relationship, alongside challenges over a deportation agreement involving third-country nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 22:41 IST
Diplomatic Crossfire: U.S. Officials Injured in Eswatini Operation
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Two U.S. government officials were accidentally shot and wounded by Eswatini's defense force during an anti-smuggling operation, the government confirmed. The incident occurred in the rural area of Maphiveni last Friday, about two hours from Mbabane, Eswatini’s capital.

Details of the U.S. officials’ presence in the region remain unclear. However, a spokesperson announced that Eswatini's military has launched an investigation. The nation's government is reportedly in communication with U.S. authorities as they seek to understand the circumstances.

The incident occurs amid other bilateral tensions, as Eswatini holds agreements to host deported individuals from the U.S., a matter that has raised legal concerns and criticism. As the investigation progresses, the focus remains on maintaining diplomatic ties.

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