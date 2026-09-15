Diplomatic Crossfire: U.S. Officials Injured in Eswatini Operation

Two U.S. government officials were accidentally shot and wounded by Eswatini's defense force during an anti-smuggling operation, the government confirmed. The incident occurred in the rural area of Maphiveni last Friday, about two hours from Mbabane, Eswatini’s capital.

Details of the U.S. officials’ presence in the region remain unclear. However, a spokesperson announced that Eswatini's military has launched an investigation. The nation's government is reportedly in communication with U.S. authorities as they seek to understand the circumstances.

The incident occurs amid other bilateral tensions, as Eswatini holds agreements to host deported individuals from the U.S., a matter that has raised legal concerns and criticism. As the investigation progresses, the focus remains on maintaining diplomatic ties.