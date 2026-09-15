Judge Blocks Trump's Name on Kennedy Center Again

A federal judge has blocked the inscribing of President Donald Trump's name on the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. The judge also halted plans to rename the campus as President Donald J. Trump Plaza, following efforts by Trump's allies to recognize his contributions to the center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 22:55 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Name on Kennedy Center Again
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In a setback to President Donald Trump's ambitions, a U.S. federal judge has once again obstructed efforts to etch his name onto the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center in Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper issued a temporary order halting plans to reshape the iconic cultural venue.

The judge also stopped the Kennedy Center's board from proceeding with plans to rename its plaza after Trump. "Defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone else at the Kennedy Center without Congress' blessing," Judge Cooper said in his decision.

This legal impasse is part of a wider campaign by Trump to leave a monumental cultural legacy in the nation's capital. The situation remains tense, as Trump's increased involvement has already led to canceled performances and financial instability at the center.

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