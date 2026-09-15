Judge Blocks Trump's Name on Kennedy Center Again

In a setback to President Donald Trump's ambitions, a U.S. federal judge has once again obstructed efforts to etch his name onto the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center in Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper issued a temporary order halting plans to reshape the iconic cultural venue.

The judge also stopped the Kennedy Center's board from proceeding with plans to rename its plaza after Trump. "Defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone else at the Kennedy Center without Congress' blessing," Judge Cooper said in his decision.

This legal impasse is part of a wider campaign by Trump to leave a monumental cultural legacy in the nation's capital. The situation remains tense, as Trump's increased involvement has already led to canceled performances and financial instability at the center.