Boeing's High-Stakes Dance: Turkish Airlines Deal Back on Track

Boeing is reportedly finalizing a significant deal for 150 of its 737 MAX jets with Turkish Airlines, after a prolonged delay due to maintenance disputes with engine maker CFM. This high-profile agreement was initially promised after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Amidst the complexity of airline negotiations, exacerbated by supply chain issues, the deal has been revived as Boeing and Turkish Airlines aim to finalize terms on engine maintenance costs. This move seeks to prevent an embarrassing reversal for Boeing following last year's White House announcement.

The resolution of this deal would also play a pivotal role in Turkish Airlines' future expansion plans, as the carrier considers adding more aircraft to its fleet, ranging from regional jets to larger models. Industry experts are closely watching the developments as Turkish Airlines expands its operations from its Istanbul hub.