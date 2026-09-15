Boeing's 737 MAX Deal with Turkish Airlines: A Jet-Set Resolution?

Boeing is nearing completion of an order for 150 of its 737 MAX jets for Turkish Airlines after resolving a dispute over engine maintenance with CFM. Delayed due to maintenance disagreements, the deal may be signed soon, avoiding any repercussions from last year's White House announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 22:45 IST
Boeing's 737 MAX Deal with Turkish Airlines: A Jet-Set Resolution?
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Boeing is on the verge of sealing a deal for 150 of its 737 MAX jets with Turkish Airlines. The order had been stalled due to a dispute with engine manufacturer CFM regarding maintenance agreements. However, the deal is now back on track, according to individuals familiar with the matter.

The purchase is part of a larger agreement involving 225 jets, initially discussed following a meeting between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump. Turkish Airlines had threatened to cancel the order, but recent negotiations have smoothed over the discord, with a potential signing anticipated next week.

The disagreement concentrated on the cost of long-term repairs, with Turkish Airlines seeking greater involvement in the maintenance process. As supply chain issues and rising prices loom, airlines are increasingly opting for integrated engine agreements alongside new aircraft purchases, adding layers of complexity to such deals.

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