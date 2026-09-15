Mounting Tensions: Saudi Arabia Faces Escalating Attacks Amidst Regional Conflict

Saudi Arabia issued security alerts, particularly in Mecca and Jeddah, after a week marked by attacks from Iran-aligned fighters. The warnings, swiftly lifted, follow significant aggression as part of the wider Middle East war. Authorities are yet to report casualties or claims of responsibility.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, announced major attacks, such as strikes on an airbase as retaliation for Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen. A separate pro-Iranian group in Iraq was blamed for attacking the East-West pipeline, a crucial oil transport route, which is expected to resume operation soon.

A Saudi-led coalition fights the Houthis, who seized strategic locations along Yemen's western coast. As oil prices rise, potentially impacting the global market, the United Nations Security Council is preparing to discuss the increasing crisis, while U.S. intervention remains uncertain.