Rodrigo Duterte's First ICC Appearance: Health and Trial Status Unfold
Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte appeared in public for the first time in 18 months at the International Criminal Court. Charged over his war on drugs, his legal team argues his health is deteriorating, which may impact his capability to stand trial scheduled for November.
In a highly anticipated appearance, former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte stepped into the limelight at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Wednesday, marking his first public sighting since his transfer to the court 18 months ago. Duterte, 81, was notably dressed in a black suit and white shirt as he arrived for a hearing focused on his health and ongoing ability to stand trial. The former leader faces murder charges related to his controversial war on drugs, a campaign that drew international criticism.
The hearing centered around Duterte's health condition, with his legal team arguing that he suffers from cognitive decline, which they contend renders him unfit to face the trial proceedings. His upcoming trial is slated to begin in November, stirring discussions on the intersection of political accountability and human rights.
Despite the charged atmosphere in the courtroom, Duterte did not address the court during the session. The proceedings highlight the critical examination of his past policies and their impact, as international observers watch closely how this legal battle unfolds within the framework of international justice.
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