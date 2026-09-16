Duterte Faces Justice: First Public Appearance Since ICC Arrest

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is set to make his first public appearance since being transferred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) 18 months ago. The 81-year-old, who served as president from 2016 to 2022, faces murder charges linked to his administration's controversial war on drugs.

Duterte is accused of establishing death squads that resulted in the deaths of thousands, primarily during his tenure as mayor of Davao City. Prosecutors claim up to 30,000 people were killed in the crackdown. Though Duterte cited self-defense as justification, the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest in March 2025.

The ICC is currently evaluating Duterte's health after his legal team reported cognitive decline. Despite their claims, the court previously stated he is fit to participate in court proceedings, scheduled to commence in November. His appearance will provide the first visual of his condition since his detention.