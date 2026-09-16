Duterte Faces Justice: First Public Appearance Since ICC Arrest

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte will appear publicly for the first time since his arrest 18 months ago by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity related to his war on drugs. The court is examining his health and ability to stand trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 03:30 IST
Duterte Faces Justice: First Public Appearance Since ICC Arrest
Rodrigo Duterte

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is set to make his first public appearance since being transferred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) 18 months ago. The 81-year-old, who served as president from 2016 to 2022, faces murder charges linked to his administration's controversial war on drugs.

Duterte is accused of establishing death squads that resulted in the deaths of thousands, primarily during his tenure as mayor of Davao City. Prosecutors claim up to 30,000 people were killed in the crackdown. Though Duterte cited self-defense as justification, the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest in March 2025.

The ICC is currently evaluating Duterte's health after his legal team reported cognitive decline. Despite their claims, the court previously stated he is fit to participate in court proceedings, scheduled to commence in November. His appearance will provide the first visual of his condition since his detention.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Hunger, Illness and the Limits of Cash: Lessons From South Africa

Can Digital Spillovers Help Industrial Latecomers Become Innovators?

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026