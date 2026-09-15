Poland Eyes New Defense Partnerships with the Philippines

Poland is gearing up to establish new defense partnerships with the Philippines, aiming to fortify its position in the global defense market. This initiative follows the successful delivery of Black Hawk helicopters to Manila, marking a significant step in bilateral defense relations.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, highlighted during his visit to Manila for political consultations that Poland is currently channeling nearly $50 billion into its defense industry. This substantial investment underscores Poland's intent to emerge as a formidable player in the global arms market.

With this strategy, Poland is not only looking to enhance its own defense capabilities but also explores opportunities to export military hardware worldwide. These efforts could include sales to the Philippines, further cementing their defense collaboration.