EU-Canada Strategic Alliance: Tackling Climate, Competition, and Global Challenges

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday urged European Union states to forge a new alliance with Canada, focusing on climate change, competition from China, and other pressing global challenges. In her annual 'state of the union' address to the European Parliament, she highlighted the need for joint action in 'an openly hostile world.'

Von der Leyen proposed making Canada the first "associate member" of the EU, underscoring the robust collaboration in areas like economic security, tech, defense, and environmental sustainability. Highlighting the significant EU-China trade deficit, she advocated for dialogue with Beijing to yield actionable results.

On climate, she announced an EU 'climate insurance alliance' to enhance coverage for extreme weather events, alongside a European Heatwave Plan. Additionally, she expressed support for AI development slowdown and a proposed ban on social media access for minors. Her comprehensive address underlined the EU's commitment to strong support for Ukraine, migration management, and a potential European Security Council.