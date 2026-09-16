EU-Canada Strategic Alliance: Tackling Climate, Competition, and Global Challenges

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen advocates for a new EU-Canada partnership to address major global issues including climate change, competition with China, and security challenges. Her 'state of the union' address emphasized cooperation on various fronts, from economic security to defense and AI regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:49 IST
EU-Canada Strategic Alliance: Tackling Climate, Competition, and Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday urged European Union states to forge a new alliance with Canada, focusing on climate change, competition from China, and other pressing global challenges. In her annual 'state of the union' address to the European Parliament, she highlighted the need for joint action in 'an openly hostile world.'

Von der Leyen proposed making Canada the first "associate member" of the EU, underscoring the robust collaboration in areas like economic security, tech, defense, and environmental sustainability. Highlighting the significant EU-China trade deficit, she advocated for dialogue with Beijing to yield actionable results.

On climate, she announced an EU 'climate insurance alliance' to enhance coverage for extreme weather events, alongside a European Heatwave Plan. Additionally, she expressed support for AI development slowdown and a proposed ban on social media access for minors. Her comprehensive address underlined the EU's commitment to strong support for Ukraine, migration management, and a potential European Security Council.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026