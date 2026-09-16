EU Launches Climate Insurance Alliance Amid Growing Climate Threats

The European Union is set to introduce a pioneering 'climate insurance alliance' to enhance coverage for extreme weather events. This move, announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, comes as the region grapples with accelerated warming and recent climatic challenges.

This past summer, Europe endured one of its most severe wildfire seasons, alongside relentless heatwaves that claimed lives, disrupted power supplies, and hindered various sectors. Currently, only about 25% of climate-induced economic losses are insured, a gap that this new scheme aims to bridge.

Highlighting a pressing need for increased investment in climate adaptation, von der Leyen emphasized strengthened preparedness measures. These encompass urban planning to avoid flood-prone areas and initiatives such as an impending climate resilience strategy and a proposed EU firefighting fleet.