EU Commission Calls for AI Development Pause Amid Safety Concerns
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen advocates a temporary halt to AI development, aligning with leading U.S. AI labs. Her stance, presented to the European Parliament, contrasts with U.S. President Trump's dismissal of AI safety concerns. Von der Leyen emphasizes the risks of advanced AI models and EU's role in regulation.
In a notable address to the European Parliament, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for a pause in AI development, echoing concerns from major U.S. AI labs. This plea places her at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has downplayed the dangers of artificial intelligence.
Ursula von der Leyen highlighted warnings by Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who resigned citing irresponsible AI advancement, as well as endorsements from Elon Musk and Sam Altman for slower AI development. She emphasized the potential risks posed by advanced AI models, including sophisticated hacking and threats from adversarial entities.
Von der Leyen noted Europe's proactive measures with recent AI regulations, positioning the continent as a global leader in AI risk management. She expressed a commitment to collaborating with international partners like Canada and the UK on AI security, and proposed protective social media regulations for minors, details of which will be announced shortly.
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