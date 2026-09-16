European Commission's New Emergency Framework to Curb Migrant Influxes

In a bold move to address the ongoing challenges of migration, the European Commission is set to propose an emergency framework to prevent sudden massive inflows of migrants, stated Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday. The directive aims to safeguard Europe against 'engineered and weaponised' mass movements of migrants.

Highlighting recent events, von der Leyen emphasized the need for evolved tools to handle emergencies effectively. She stated, 'Europe needs the means to protect its borders at all times,' vowing adherence to fundamental rights while ensuring strong border protection.

The proposed European Emergency Response Framework will only be activated under strict criteria, providing temporary procedural flexibility during exceptional circumstances, as outlined by von der Leyen in her Strasbourg speech.