Sanctions Lifted: U.S.-Belarus Prisoner Swap Deal

Belarus will release 25 prisoners as part of a deal with the U.S. This agreement will lead to the lifting of sanctions on two Belarusian companies. Further prisoner releases and sanction reliefs are expected as U.S.-Belarus issues are resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 14:30 IST
Sanctions Lifted: U.S.-Belarus Prisoner Swap Deal
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In a recent development, Belarus announced plans to release 25 prisoners as part of a negotiated agreement with the United States.

This arrangement will prompt Washington to lift sanctions on two Belarusian companies. The agreement surfaced following discussions between Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and U.S. envoy John Coale.

American representative Coale has indicated that additional releases and sanctions relief will follow as bilateral issues between the U.S. and its Belarusian counterpart are resolved.

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