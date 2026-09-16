Russia's Call to Prevent Space Arms Race

Russia emphasizes the importance of a legally-binding treaty to prevent an arms race in space. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov's statement follows the U.S.'s acknowledgment of operating weapons in Earth's orbit, marking a significant step in space militarization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:24 IST
Russia's Call to Prevent Space Arms Race
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Russia has made a significant call for the creation of a legally-binding treaty aimed at halting the escalation of an arms race in space. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov revealed this position on Wednesday, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

The statement comes in the wake of a groundbreaking revelation from the United States, which admitted this week that the Pentagon is operating weapons in Earth's orbit. This acknowledgment marks a pivotal development in the militarization of space, raising concerns globally.

Ryabkov's comments reflect Russia's ongoing efforts to engage international stakeholders in dialogue to avert potential conflicts beyond our atmosphere, underscoring the delicate balance of space diplomacy.

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