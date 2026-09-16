House Set to Vote on Landmark Russia Sanctions Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote on the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026', aiming to pressure Russia and Iran via economic sanctions. The legislation has broad bipartisan support but faces opposition over concerns of increased presidential tariff powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:31 IST
House Set to Vote on Landmark Russia Sanctions Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives is anticipated to vote this Wednesday on a significant sanctions bill, designed to escalate pressure on Russia due to its continued aggression in Ukraine. The bill is named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who originally introduced the legislation nearly 18 months ago.

Passed by the Senate last month as the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026', the bill will proceed to the White House with President Donald Trump's anticipated approval. It aims to target Russia's energy and defense sectors while allowing tariffs on other nations to reduce reliance on Russian energy.

Despite strong bipartisan support, some House Democrats, including senior leaders, oppose the bill, citing concerns over expanded tariff powers for Trump, who already possesses significant sanction authority. The bill's passage would reinforce U.S. support for Ukraine, sending a strong message to Russia.

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