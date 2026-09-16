Duterte Faces ICC: A Rigorous Battle Over Human Rights Violations

Rodrigo Duterte, the former president of the Philippines, faced an International Criminal Court (ICC) hearing this Wednesday, marking his first public appearance since his transfer to The Hague 18 months ago. Duterte is being tried for crimes against humanity, following allegations of orchestrating a deadly anti-drug campaign during his presidency from 2016 to 2022.

Despite his lawyers' claims of cognitive decline, the 81-year-old ex-leader attended in person as ICC judges considered whether his health would permit him to endure the legal proceedings set for November. A previous January court ruling insisted Duterte was fit enough to participate directly rather than through a video link.

The charges relate to his tenure as mayor of Davao City as well, alleging responsibility for a widespread campaign resulting in thousands of deaths. Official figures indicate 6,200 fatalities during operations, but critics suggest numbers could be as high as 30,000, based on an extensive Reuters investigation. Duterte stands by his directives, asserting that every action was in self-defense.