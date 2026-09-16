Crypto Industry Faces Political Setback in Senate Vote

The U.S. Senate has delivered a major blow to the cryptocurrency industry, voting 49-50 against advancing the Clarity Act. The bill aimed to provide a regulatory framework for the $2 trillion crypto market. The decision reflects the industry's current limits in political influence and efforts in Washington.

The defeat, despite the crypto sector's hefty $300 million investment in political campaigns, highlights its struggles with bipartisan support. Four Republicans joined Democrats to vote against the bill. Notably, the banking lobby's influence and former President Donald Trump's crypto dealings became focal points that swayed opposition.

While this setback signals challenges, the industry is undeterred. Proponents of crypto legislation, including key policy figures and groups like Stand With Crypto backed by Coinbase, are determined to continue advocacy efforts. The political landscape, however, remains complicated as some view crypto influence as a liability rather than an asset.