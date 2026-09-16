Diplomatic Drama: U.S.-South Africa Tension Rises Over Visa Restrictions

In a move that has reignited diplomatic tensions, South Africa condemned new U.S. visa restrictions announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The South African government argued that these measures are influenced by fringe groups falsely portraying them as targeting the white minority.

This development comes after a period of relatively smooth relations between the two nations, strained by former U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of systemic persecution against white South Africans, despite their higher average wealth and employment rates compared to Black South Africans. The South African foreign ministry insists the criticized policies aim to rectify apartheid-era inequalities.

The U.S., however, has not clarified who will be impacted by these visa restrictions, targeting foreign nationals linked to race-based discrimination. South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola travels to New York for the U.N. General Assembly, amidst further U.S. measures on the horizon as hinted by the U.S. Ambassador to South Africa.