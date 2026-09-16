Breakthrough in Brain Science: Human Brain Tissue Grafted into Mice

In a groundbreaking development, scientists have transplanted laboratory-grown human brain tissue into bioengineered mice. This innovation is pivotal for understanding human brain development and its associated disorders, potentially accelerating research into conditions like autism, epilepsy, and schizophrenia.

The method involves replicating key features of brain development by forming functional neural networks post-transplant. This addresses the challenge of inaccessible living human brain tissue due to ethical limitations, providing a unique way to explore human neural tissues from genetics to circuitry within an animal model.

Stanford University neuroscientist Sergiu Pasca highlights that the 'xenocortical' mice, engineered to accommodate human cortical tissue, offer a window into brain disorders that begin during development. Although these mice retain a mouse nervous system, their human brain tissue integration promotes a diversity of cortical cell types, essential for studying disease mechanisms and potential treatments.