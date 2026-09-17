Federal Judge Calls for Changes to Google's Ad Auction Rules

A federal judge has advised Google to modify its ad auction rules and appoint an antitrust compliance monitor. This advice comes after rejecting a bid to dismantle Google's advertising technology monopoly. The judge's decision aims to boost competition while avoiding a complete breakup of Google's business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 06:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 06:09 IST
Federal Judge Calls for Changes to Google's Ad Auction Rules
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In a landmark judgment, a federal judge has told Google to relax its advertising auction rules and appoint an internal antitrust compliance monitor, stopping short of advocating for a breakup. Judge Leonie Brinkema's decision outlines measures to enhance competition without dismantling Alphabet’s ad tech monopoly altogether, offering a strategic roadmap instead.

Google has voiced disagreements with the ruling, particularly concerning its Ad Manager tool, and plans to appeal. Yet the decision is seen as a victory by the U.S. Department of Justice, which aims to protect and restore competition across digital marketplaces.

The ruling is significant as it spares Google from a forced breakup while the company focuses on AI innovation amid growing competition. Changes are mandated for six years, requiring transparency in real-time bidding and reducing constraints that have historically tethered publishers to Google's ad tech.

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