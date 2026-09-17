Navigating the AI Arms Race: U.S.-China Dialogue on Nuclear Safety

Security experts from the U.S. and China are urging both governments to establish protocols to manage the potential risks of AI systems in military and nuclear domains. As technological advancements escalate, ensuring human control over AI decisions and setting communication frameworks are crucial to prevent accidental conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 10:11 IST
Navigating the AI Arms Race: U.S.-China Dialogue on Nuclear Safety
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U.S. and Chinese security experts warn that AI systems involved in military and nuclear operations could reduce decision-making time to mere minutes, heightening the risk of miscalculated attacks. As such, they are pushing for measures to mitigate these risks amidst growing AI capabilities.

The experts, participating in a U.S.-China dialogue on AI and national security, propose several precautions, including human oversight over consequential cyberattacks and establishing clear 'red lines' for AI use around nuclear systems. They recommend creating a hotline for incidents involving autonomous AI to ensure rapid communication between the two nations.

These recommendations come ahead of important AI talks between the U.S. and China and highlight the need for new strategies as AI's role expands from supporting to leading military operations. The dialogue emphasizes the urgency of creating communication protocols for nuclear-armed rivals as AI technology becomes more influential in military decisions.

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