Asia Markets React as Fed Makes First Rate Hike in Three Years

Asian shares increase as the Federal Reserve initiates its first interest rate hike in over three years, soothing global bond market concerns. Focus now shifts to the Bank of England and the potential for changes in interest rates despite high energy prices, while Asian, European, and U.S. markets show positive trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 11:02 IST
Asia Markets React as Fed Makes First Rate Hike in Three Years
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Asian markets experienced gains as the Federal Reserve executed its inaugural rate hike in more than three years, quelling global anxiety in the bond market. The U.S. dollar reached a seven-week peak against major currencies owing to an increase in short-term Treasury yields, anticipating another rate hike by December.

Conversely, eyes are now on the Bank of England, anticipated to maintain steady rates. However, possible rate adjustments in November loom due to soaring energy prices. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is projected to raise rates come Friday. European stocks are expected to open higher, supported by increases in Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures.

Following the Fed's unanimous decision to raise rates, markets are recalibrating asset valuations, especially in tech stocks. Despite a limited prospect of U.S. rates exceeding 5%, a prolonged equity bull market remains unlikely. Futures indicate a likelihood of subsequent rate hikes to manage inflation, with Treasury yields showcasing a mixed, yet optimistic pattern.

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