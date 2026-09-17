Huawei's AI Leap: New Chips Set for 2027
Huawei Technologies plans to release two new AI chips, the 960DT and Ascend 960PR, in 2027. These chips will enhance Huawei's AI computing capabilities. David Wang announced that their UnifiedBus technology will play a crucial role in developing efficient AI systems, already benefiting over 370 customers.
Huawei Technologies is set to make a significant splash in the realm of artificial intelligence by launching two advanced AI chips in 2027. According to David Wang, the company's rotating chairman, Huawei will introduce the 960DT in the first quarter and the Ascend 960PR in the third quarter.
Wang highlighted the centrality of Huawei's UnifiedBus technology in the next generation of AI computing systems. This innovation will facilitate the integration of numerous chips, enhancing their ability to work collectively and efficiently.
Huawei's track record in AI deployment is notable, as it has already shipped more than 1,000 systems to over 370 customers, a testament to its advancements and customer reach in AI technology.
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