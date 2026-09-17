High-Stakes Paris Meeting: Future of Lebanon's Security Amid Tensions

In a significant development, European and Arab military leaders will gather in Paris to evaluate the requirements of the Lebanese Armed Forces. This meeting comes as the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon approaches its conclusion, heightening concerns over a potential resurgence of Israeli military action in southern Lebanon.

The talks, to be chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Jordan's King Abdullah, will not form part of the formal efforts led by Washington. However, the U.S. will participate through a senior military official specializing in Middle East security issues.

Discussions will focus on filling the security void that may emerge as the UNIFIL force starts to scale back from January. Although France and Lebanon are advocating for an extension of the U.N. mandate, the U.S. and Israel remain non-committal. Alternatives include a possible European Union-led mission to provide training, equipment, and support to the Lebanese Armed Forces.