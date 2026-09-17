Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Yaroslavl Oil Refinery Amid Tensions

A fire erupted at an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia, after a Ukrainian drone attack, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev reported via the Telegram messaging app. This was a rare admission by Russian officials concerning attacks on oil infrastructure.

The disclosure follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement of an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine, although neither nation has publicly confirmed reaching such an agreement. Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to halt assaults on Russian diesel facilities, attributing the attacks to a global diesel shortage.

No injuries resulted from the fire reportedly ignited by drone debris in Russia's Krasnodar region. The damage extent at the Yaroslavl refinery remains uncertain, but industry insiders indicate halted operations at two of its three crude units post the August 28 drone assault. Owned by Slavneft, YANOS refinery processes substantial crude volumes, consequently affecting diesel production.