Delay Dilemmas: South Korea's Transport Troubles at Asian Games

Defending Asian Games men's soccer champions South Korea experienced transport issues, causing delays in their training sessions. A bus mishap resulted in the team arriving late for a recovery session and initially being taken to the wrong venue for a match. These challenges have affected several teams during the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 11:12 IST
Delay Dilemmas: South Korea's Transport Troubles at Asian Games
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Defending champions South Korea at the Asian Games found themselves caught in transport chaos. On Wednesday, a missing team bus delayed their training session, according to media reports.

The debacle occurred after South Korea's victorious 4-1 opener against Qatar. The mishap required officials to scramble for a replacement vehicle, causing a 20-minute delay.

Earlier, the team's transportation to a match ended at a baseball field instead of the intended Mizuho Rugby Stadium, prompting a 30-minute delay. Transport issues have proven problematic for multiple teams, noted a Korea Football Association official.

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