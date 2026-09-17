Delay Dilemmas: South Korea's Transport Troubles at Asian Games

Defending champions South Korea at the Asian Games found themselves caught in transport chaos. On Wednesday, a missing team bus delayed their training session, according to media reports.

The debacle occurred after South Korea's victorious 4-1 opener against Qatar. The mishap required officials to scramble for a replacement vehicle, causing a 20-minute delay.

Earlier, the team's transportation to a match ended at a baseball field instead of the intended Mizuho Rugby Stadium, prompting a 30-minute delay. Transport issues have proven problematic for multiple teams, noted a Korea Football Association official.