Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 02-09-2019 15:47 IST
Ukraine president plans land reform, large privatisations

Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ordered his government to submit a draft law for land market reform by the start of October and to prepare large scale privatizations of state companies, which would start in April next year.

Zelenskiy has pledged to lift a longstanding ban on the sale of farmland, a move that supporters say will unlock enormous opportunities for investment in the agriculture sector of one of the world's largest grain exporters.

COUNTRY : Ukraine
