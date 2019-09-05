US Domestic News Roundup: Sharpie-gate? Trump shows apparently altered hurricane map

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pentagon pulls funds for military schools, daycare to pay for Trump's border wall

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would pull funding from 127 Defense Department projects, including schools and daycare centers for military families, as it diverts $3.6 billion to fund President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Schools for the children of U.S. military members from Kentucky to Germany to Japan will be affected. A daycare center at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland - the home of Air Force One - will also have its funds diverted, the Pentagon said.

Sharpie-gate? Trump shows apparently altered hurricane map

U.S. President Donald Trump showed a map of Hurricane Dorian's projected path on Wednesday that appeared to have been altered with a Sharpie pen to include the state of Alabama, which was never in harm's way. In a White House video released on Wednesday Trump points to an official weather chart dated Aug. 29 showing the states that could be hit in what the National Hurricane Center calls the "cone of uncertainty." A curved line had been added to the cone on the chart to show a risk that Dorian could move from Florida to Alabama.

New York City sues T-Mobile over 'rampant' customer sales abuses

New York City sued T-Mobile USA Inc on Wednesday, accusing the fourth-largest U.S. mobile phone company of engaging in "rampant" sales abuses of customers for its lower-priced, prepaid wireless brand, Metro by T-Mobile. In a complaint filed in the state supreme court in Manhattan, the city said it had identified more than 2,200 violations by T-Mobile, whose "pervasive" illegal activity spanned 56 Metro stores in all five boroughs, including authorized dealers and stores run by its MetroPCS NY unit.

South Carolina scrambles ahead of Dorian's storm surge

A large digital screen alongside a major highway running into Charleston, South Carolina, issued a stark warning to residents on Wednesday: 'HURRICANE DORIAN, LEAVE NOW." A large number of people had already heeded that warning, as could be seen at busy gasoline stations on the city's outskirts.

'Everything is gone:' Bahamians struggle in Dorian's devastating wake

Stunned residents of the Bahamas surveyed the wreckage of their homes and officials struggled to assess the number killed by Hurricane Dorian, as the storm bore down on the South Carolina coast, threatening record flooding on Thursday. The United Nations said 70,000 people in the Bahamas needed immediate humanitarian relief after the most damaging storm ever to hit the island nation.

Couple wounded in El Paso mass shooting sues Walmart

A couple wounded in the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, has sued the retailer, claiming the store lacked proper security, in what their lawyers called the first lawsuit over the attack. Guillermo and Jessica Garcia believe Walmart's failure to employ armed security guards at the store, despite using them in other stores, was a factor in the massacre, where 22 people were killed, their lawyers said on Wednesday.

U.S. judge rules terrorism watchlist violates constitutional rights: NY Times

A U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday that a federal government database of people identified as "known or suspected terrorists" violates the constitutional rights of those placed on the watchlist, the New York Times reported. Several thousand U.S. citizens are among the more than 1 million people on the list, which can keep people off planes and block them from entering the United States. The list is maintained by the FBI's Terrorism Screening Center.

Texas executes man convicted of murdering 89-year-old woman and her elderly daughter

A man convicted of killing an 89-year-old woman and her elderly daughter in their Fort Worth home in 2003 was put to death by lethal injection in Texas on Wednesday. Billy Crutsinger, 64, was declared dead at 6:40 p.m. CDT at the state's death chamber in Huntsville, the Texas Department of Justice said in a statement.

California boat fire investigators interview captain, crew

Federal investigators on Wednesday interviewed the captain and crew of a dive boat that caught fire and sank off the California coast and they also met with families of 34 people killed in one of the state's worst maritime disasters. The badly burned bodies of all but one of the victims of the early Monday morning blaze aboard the 75-foot (23-meter) Conception have been recovered, officials said.

Former UAW official pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering

Former United Auto Workers official Michael Grimes pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and money laundering as part of an ongoing FBI corruption probe that could hamper upcoming contract talks with the Detroit-based automakers. Grimes was charged with soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks from vendors supplying watches and jackets to union members, including a General Motors-funded non-profit training center jointly run with the UAW.

