UK parliament Speaker John Bercow announces intention to quit

Reuters London
Updated: 09-09-2019 20:22 IST
John Bercow, Speaker in Britain's House of Commons, announced on Monday that he would be standing down from the role.

Bercow has helped bend parliamentary rules to give lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit the chance to try to prevent Britain leaving the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

He said he would not contest the next election if parliament voted later today in favor of holding one. If, as expected, lawmakers reject the government's attempt to call an election, he said he would quit on Oct. 31.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
