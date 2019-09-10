International Development News
Reuters Berlin
Updated: 10-09-2019 14:24 IST
German finmin: Agreement in U.S.-China trade dispute urgently needed

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that companies around the world were waiting for a sign of improvement in the tariff dispute between the United States and China, adding a solution to the dispute was needed quickly.

"Everywhere in the world companies are waiting to finally get a positive signal that things are moving in another direction again so they can finally invest," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"It is urgently necessary for the U.S. and China to reach an agreement in the trade dispute," he added.

COUNTRY : Germany
