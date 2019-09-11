Justice Tahilramani's decision 'denigrating', should respect Collegium's collective wisdom: AIBA

The All India Bar Association has termed as "denigrating" the decision of Justice V K Tahilramani, who resigned days after the Supreme Court Collegium declined her request for reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya. Justice Tahilramani should have "respected the collective wisdom" of the Collegium and ought have "sportingly accepted" the offer, proceeding to assume charge in the Meghalaya High Court, it said.

"AIBA takes this opportunity to take exception to Chief Justice V K Tahilramani’s decision to resign her constitutional position, as it amounts to denigration of the collegium of the Supreme Court. "She ought to have sportingly accepted the offer and proceeded to assume charge in the Meghalaya High Court, without discriminating that High Court and the people coming under its jurisdiction," the AIBA said in its release.

The association also highlighted the fact that Justice Tahilramani was been given a "fairly long term" of more than 13 months at the helm of Madras High Court before being transferred to Meghalaya High Court. It said that if all judges and chief justices refuse to go to "smaller high courts" on such "misplaced attitude", then there would be no judge available to function out of such places.

