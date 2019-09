Spain's high court rules against extraditing Venezuelan ex-general

Spain's High Court has ruled that the government should refuse a request from the United States that it extradite Venezuela's former military intelligence chief, the court said on Monday. Former general Hugo Carvajal was arrested on drug trafficking charges by Spanish police in April at the request of Washington, which believes he will share incriminating information about current Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Carvajal, an ally of Venezuela's late leader Hugo Chavez, has turned against Maduro.

