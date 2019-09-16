International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Spain's high court rules against extraditing Venezuelan ex-general

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 16-09-2019 14:45 IST
Spain's high court rules against extraditing Venezuelan ex-general

Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain's High Court has ruled that the government should refuse a request from the United States that it extradite Venezuela's former military intelligence chief, the court said on Monday. Former general Hugo Carvajal was arrested on drug trafficking charges by Spanish police in April at the request of Washington, which believes he will share incriminating information about current Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Carvajal, an ally of Venezuela's late leader Hugo Chavez, has turned against Maduro.

Also Read: Modi government's policies are resulting in massive job-less growth: ex-PM Manmohan Singh

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019