Defamation case filed against Cong leader Digvijay Singh on statements made against BJP, Bajrang Dal

A defamation case has been filed against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh for his statements against BJP and Bajrang Dal recently.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal has put up the matter for consideration on October 9.

The plea filed by BJP member and lawyer Rajesh Kumar said that Singh had committed a "grave offence" causing injury to the BJP, its leaders and public at large by his allegedly defamatory statements.

