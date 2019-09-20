Mexico and Uruguay urge dialogue to resolve Venezuela crisis

Mexico and Uruguay said in a statement on Thursday that dialogue and negotiations were the only acceptable way to achieve a peaceful solution to resolve a political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

Even though both countries welcomed the liberation of Venezuelan vice president of the National Assembly Edgar Zambrano, a key opposition figure, they urged Venezuela to release all prisoners in a similar situation.

