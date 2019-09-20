International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mexico and Uruguay urge dialogue to resolve Venezuela crisis

Reuters Mexico City
Updated: 20-09-2019 06:36 IST
Mexico and Uruguay urge dialogue to resolve Venezuela crisis

Image Credit: Flickr

Mexico and Uruguay said in a statement on Thursday that dialogue and negotiations were the only acceptable way to achieve a peaceful solution to resolve a political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

Even though both countries welcomed the liberation of Venezuelan vice president of the National Assembly Edgar Zambrano, a key opposition figure, they urged Venezuela to release all prisoners in a similar situation.

Also Read: Amazon countries to seek deal on forest protection at Colombia summit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Mexico
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019