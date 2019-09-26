International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

On whistleblower complaint, Pompeo says State Department acted appropriately

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 26-09-2019 22:27 IST
On whistleblower complaint, Pompeo says State Department acted appropriately

Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said he had not yet fully read the whistleblower complaint about U.S. President Donald Trump's interactions with the leader of Ukraine but that he believed the State Department had acted appropriately.

"To the best of my knowledge and from what I have seen so far, each of the actions that were undertaken by State Department officials was entirely appropriate," Pompeo told a news conference.

Also Read: More than ever, Mike Pompeo at helm of Trump foreign policy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019