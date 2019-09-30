2002 riots: SC asks Gujarat to give compensation, job & accommodation to Bilkis Bano within 2 weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Gujarat government to give within two weeks Rs 50 lakh compensation, a job and an accommodation of choice to Bilkis Bano, who was gang raped when she was five months pregnant during the 2002 riots in the state. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Gujarat government as to why it has not given the compensation, job and accommodation to Bilkis despite the apex court's April 23 order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, told the bench that compensation of Rs 50 lakh was not provided in the victim compensation scheme of Gujarat and they would also file a plea seeking review of the top court's April order. "Should we note in the order that the compensation has been ordered keeping in view the peculiar facts of the case," the bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, observed and asked the state government to give the compensation, job and accommodation to Bilkis within two weeks.

Later, Mehta gave an undertaking in the court that the compensation, job and accommodation would be given to her within two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)