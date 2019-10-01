Asked about Hong Kong, U.N. calls for peaceful protests, restraint by security

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres always calls for protests to be peaceful and for security services to exercise restraint, a U.N. spokesman said when asked about anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

"As a matter of principle for the Secretary-General, we've always called for demonstrations to be peaceful and for security services to exercise restraint," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

