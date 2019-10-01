International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Asked about Hong Kong, U.N. calls for peaceful protests, restraint by security

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 01-10-2019 22:05 IST
Asked about Hong Kong, U.N. calls for peaceful protests, restraint by security

Image Credit: Flickr

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres always calls for protests to be peaceful and for security services to exercise restraint, a U.N. spokesman said when asked about anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

"As a matter of principle for the Secretary-General, we've always called for demonstrations to be peaceful and for security services to exercise restraint," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019