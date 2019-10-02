International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

North Korea launched unidentified projectile - South Korean news agency Yonhap

Reuters Pyongyang
Updated: 02-10-2019 04:13 IST
North Korea launched unidentified projectile - South Korean news agency Yonhap

Image Credit: Pexels

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency said, citing South Korean military.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Wednesday morning from around Wonsan, Kangwon province toward the sea to the east, Yonhap reported.

A JCS spokesman could not be immediately reached.

Also Read: 4 Russian soldiers injured in attack by North Korea poachers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : North Korea
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019