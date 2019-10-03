International Development News
Iraqi security forces fire at protesters storming Baghdad airport -police

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 03-10-2019 01:06 IST
Iraqi elite counter-terrorism service troops used live ammunition and tear gas on Wednesday to prevent protesters from breaking into Baghdad airport, police sources told Reuters.

Five people were killed on Wednesday and more than 200 were wounded in renewed clashes nationwide, the largest display to date of public anger against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's year-old government. Two were killed on Tuesday.

