Man gets 1 year jail for harassing woman, her minor daughter

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment by a POCSO court here for stalking and harassing a woman and her minor daughter. Salim Sattar would sing vulgar songs and pass sexually explicit comments on the victims between 2014 and 2016.

He was found guilty under sections 354 (molestation) and 354D (stalking) of the IPC by Special Judge H C Shende earlier this month. The prosecution said the woman did not file a complaint for two years fearing that their reputation might get hurt. She filed a complaint with Powai police station in 2016.

