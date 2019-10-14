International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

S.Korea justice minister, mired in corruption scandal, says steps down

Reuters
Updated: 14-10-2019 10:44 IST
S.Korea justice minister, mired in corruption scandal, says steps down

South Korea's newly appointed Justice Minister Cho Kuk, mired in a corruption scandal involving his family, announced he is stepping down, after a little over a month in the position.

Cho was officially appointed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sept. 9 to lead the reform of the country's prosecutors' office.

His appointment, amid a prosecution probe into his family's financial investments and his children's' university admission, had fuelled protests in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019