International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ukraine's PrivatBank wins appeal in lawsuit against former shareholders in London court

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 15-10-2019 16:10 IST
Ukraine's PrivatBank wins appeal in lawsuit against former shareholders in London court

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine's PrivatBank won an appeal in a lawsuit that allows the country's largest lender to pursue claims against its former owners in a London court, PrivatBank said on Tuesday. A worldwide asset freeze on the former owners' assets would remain in place while the case is heard, PrivatBank said.

PrivatBank's case against former owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov alleges fraud that it says cost the bank hundreds of millions of dollars. The former owners strongly deny any wrongdoing. The case is part of a protracted legal battle between the Ukrainian government and the former owners after PrivatBank was forcibly nationalized in December 2016 as part of a clean-up of the country's banking system.

Also Read: PrivatBank bondholders' court win compounds lenders' tussle with former owners

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ukraine
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019