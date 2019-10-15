Britain to halt new defence export licences to Turkey - Raab

Britain is to halt new arms export licenses to Turkey as a result of concern over its military operation against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria, the foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

"The UK government takes its arms export control responsibilities very seriously and in this case, of course, we will keep our defense exports to Turkey under very careful and continual review," Raab told parliament.

"No further export licenses to Turkey for items that might be used in military operations in Syria will be granted while we conduct that review."

