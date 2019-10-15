U.S. to push diplomacy in bid to halt Syria attacks, may increase sanctions -U.S. official

The United States plans to focus on a diplomatic push for a ceasefire in Syria, a senior U.S. State Department official told reporters on Tuesday as Turkey pressed on with its assault on northern Syria and ignored the threat of U.S. sanctions.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Trump administration would continue pressuring Turkey as the United States evaluated the situation, adding that sanctions could increase if the crisis is not resolved.

